Natalia Sylvester

Natalia was born in Lima, Peru. At the age of 4 she went to live in the United States. She studied in Miami and soon began working in magazines as an editor. Natalia currently writes independently. She has written numerous articles for Latin magazines such as Writer‘s Digest, Austin American-Statesman, and NBC.

Natalia’s first novel, CHASING THE SUN, was named the Best Debut Book of 2014 by Latinidad. Her latest novel, EVERYONE KNOWS YOU GO HOME, won an International Latino Book Award, the 2018 Jesse H. Jones Award for Best Work of Fiction from the Texas Institute of Letters, and was named a Best Book of 2018 by Real Simple magazine. After several successes, on July 14 of this year, she released another novel: “Running” which has been a success and has very good reviews.