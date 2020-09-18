Priscilla Ono is a renowned Mexican-American beauty artist better known for being Rihanna ’s makeup artist, as well as the Global Makeup artist for Fenty Beauty.

The California resident realized that the beauty industry was her passion after watching her grandmother applying makeup before her Sunday service. Her grandmother always advised her to be a hard worker because she wasn‘t only a woman; she also was Latina, and it can be a challenging world.

Ono started in the fashion field, landing an intern at the age of thirteen. Finding her path, she also worked as a dancer for music videos. In 2011 she met RiRi in the set of one of her music videos and in 2017 she applied to become part of the Fenty team as a makeup artist.

According to Ono, inclusivity was imperative for the brand, something she didn’t grow up with. Once she got the job she also became part of the history while at the same time her career jumpstarted.

For the expert, fame is something that came with the job, but she tries to keep herself centered and focused. Ono, once revealed that she uses Pinterest to research looks and create mood boards as a way to relax.