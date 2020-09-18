Fernanda Melchor

Fernanda is a Mexican Narrator and journalist. She was born in Veracruz, Mexico, she studied Journalism at the Universidad Veracruzana, where she is currently in charge for the university communication coordination of the Veracruz-Boca del Río campus of this same university.

Author of three books. Her work is part of eight national anthologies. She won the First Essay Contest 2002, called by the National Human Rights Commission of Mexico - CNDBH; obtained first place in the first issue of the literary virtuality Caza de Letras 2007, organized by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and the state prize for Journalism from the Rubén Pabello Acosta Foundation 2009.

In 2020, Melchor was already distinguished together with the German writer Joshua Gross with the Anna Seghers Prize, aimed at young writers in Germany and in Latin America who follow the legacy of this German writer and “fight for a fairer and more humane society with the literature resources ”.

His best-known novel, “Hurricane Season”, published in Germany by Klaus Wagenbach and translated into several languages, has been defined by critics as a portrait of Mexico and its demons. Melchor is widely recognized as one of the most exciting new voices of Mexican literature. Her most recent novel, Hurricane Season (New Directions, 2020), has won a place in the shortlist for the International Booker Prize.