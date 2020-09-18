Lineisy Montero was born in the Dominican Republic in 1996 in a humble family. After experiencing racism in her own country, a talent scout saw potential in Montero and proposed to her mother the idea of starting a modeling career.

She was just 14 years old at the time, so the modeling agency waited until she grew up and was older. Four years later, at 18 years old, her beauty and her hair styled in an afro made an impact. Montero immediately became part of “Next” -- the modeling agency that propelled her career and secured her a spot at the Prada fashion show held in Paris.

Her presence at the show received a positive reaction from the fashion industry, and the best designers in the world started to include the Dominican model in their presentations.

©GettyImages Model Lineisy Montero wears a Blue fake fur coat, purple jumper, blue jeans, navy flat cap and white boots

Currently considered as one of the best Latina models, Montero has graced the covers of multiple magazines and has modeled for iconic brands like Óscar de la Renta, Loewe, Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Céline. Montero always makes sure to emphasize the importance of being recognized on the runway for her work as a model and not for her hair type or skin color.

She is continually looking forward to spreading this message as a way to change the beauty standards in the modeling industry.