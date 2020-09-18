Rachel Garcia is a collegiate All-American softball player at ﻿UCLA. She led her team to the 2019 Women’s College World Series championship, where Garcia was named the Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player. The right-handed pitcher will be on the roster for Team USA softball at the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics.

“It‘s truly a blessing and a lifelong dream of mine to play for Team USA. It’s the largest stage in softball and It means everything to be wearing USA across my chest. This is one of the hugest opportunities I have had and I am so proud to be a part of something so big and so meaningful to the sport that I love,” Garcia commented.

Major awards include, the Honda Sports Award as the nation’s best softball player in 2018 and 2019, and the Honda Cup as the nation’s top female athlete in 2019. Garcia was recently named by both the fans and expert votes to the Greatest College Softball Team at the utility position, one of three and the only active player to achieve the recognition. She will return to UCLA for her final collegiate year before joining Team USA, prior to the rescheduled Olympics in July, 2021.

