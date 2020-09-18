Dayanara Torres is a model, singer, actress and dancer, and she was born in 1974 in Puerto Rico. At the age of 17, she prepared to represent Puerto Rico in Miss Universe 1993. As soon as she turned 18, she won Miss Universe, becoming the youngest woman to win the contest. Since then, Dayanara has starred on the cover of numerous magazines, and has been the image of several brands, including Coca-Cola, Pantene, etc.

©@dayanarapr Torres is an inspiration to so many and has accomplished so much.

Dayanara became an ambassador for UNICEF. Since she won the crown of Miss Universe, Dayanara attracted a lot of the Asian public, which is why she then later participated in movies, and shows, etc. She spent five years living in the Philippines. With respect to her love life, in 2000 she married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children: Cristian and Ryan. After various crises and rumors about infidelities by Marc, the couple separated in 2003. In 2017, she began a relationship with the co-president of Marvel Studios, Louis D’Esposito, which ended in 2019.

In February 2019, she was diagnosed with melanoma, due to a mole and a wound that she had not given much importance to. A year later, in February, she announced on Instagram that she had finished the treatment and was cancer free.