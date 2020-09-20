Jenna Ortega is an American actress, born in Coachella, California in 2002. She is of Latino descent: Puerto Rican and Mexican. She belongs to a large family, as there are seven siblings in total. Since she was little, she has always received much formation thanks to her mother. At the age of 18, she participated in numerous films and television series. Her best-known role was in the series “Stuck in the middle”, which represented her very much as she was indeed the median of seven siblings.

©GettyImages Jenna Ortega posing at a red carpet event.

In addition, she has been on other shows such as “Jane the Virgin” which is on Netflix. In 2018, she opposed Melania Trump as during her visit to immigrant children in Texas, she wore a jacket with a message that sparked outrage. The message was “I really don‘t care, do you?”. Jenna launched a message against injustices, which justifies that there were not political ideologies, but rather they were about humanity.

This last year 2020, Netflix has signed Ortega for the second season of the series “You”, which is a television phenomenon based on the first novel by Caroline Kepnes. In social networks she is very active, with 5.3 million followers that continue to grow by the day. In addition, Ortega is officially the newest ‘Neutrogena Brand Ambassador’. The 17-year-old actress is following in the footsteps of other brand ambassadors including Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner.