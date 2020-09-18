Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, known by her stage name Cardi B, is an American rapper, songwriter, and actress. Born and raised in New York City, Cardi is the daughter of a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother, giving her a mixed Caribbean heritage.

©GettyImages Cardi B performing at Viewtopia Music Festival.

Before becoming famous, she made the decision to become a stripper due to the difficult situation she lived in her home of poverty and an abusive relationship. Today she has been a Grammy Award winner and has shown her fans and followers that hard work and dedication really pay off. Her single “Bodak Yellow” went viral and took first place on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart, in addition to going triple platinum.

Cardi B secretly married rapper Offset in September 2017. She argued that she had already made so many aspects of her life public that she decided to make her wedding private. She is known for her constant empowerment of women and has no filter when speaking, she speaks her truth and is very frank with people. Lady Gaga and JLo are two of Cardi‘s top idols and fashion icons in the industry.