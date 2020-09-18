Ivy Queen was born in 1974 in Puerto Rico, although when she was very young she went to New York with her family. She is a pioneer singer of the reggaeton genre. After studying music, in 1997 she released her first album, for which she received the “97 Artists Award.” Her real success was a year later when she signed with Sony International Records.

Ivy Queen performs on stage during Cubatonazo .

After a period of five years without releasing any songs, in 2003 she released the famous album “Diva” which is characterized by her collaborations and especially by the song “Yo quiero bailar” a worldwide hit with more than 59 million views. Ivy has been married on 2 occasions, the first in 1994 with Gran Omar, a Puerto Rican rapper.



The marriage broke up in 2005 due to possible infidelities and multiple trips that Omar had. Years later, in 2012 Ivy married Xavier Sanchez and they had a daughter, Naiovy Khali Star Sanchez.

This year Ivy has released a new album, “The Way of Queen” which has six songs. The name of the album is also a YouTube documentary that the reggaeton singer has made in order to show a little more of her professional life and get closer to her fans.