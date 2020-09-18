Tropicalia Music And Taco Festival

Ivy Queen

She is a pioneer singer of the reggaeton genre.

Ivy Queen was born in 1974 in Puerto Rico, although when she was very young she went to New York with her family. She is a pioneer singer of the reggaeton genre. After studying music, in 1997 she released her first album, for which she received the “97 Artists Award.” Her real success was a year later when she signed with Sony International Records.

After a period of five years without releasing any songs, in 2003 she released the famous album “Diva” which is characterized by her collaborations and especially by the song “Yo quiero bailar” a worldwide hit with more than 59 million views. Ivy has been married on 2 occasions, the first in 1994 with Gran Omar, a Puerto Rican rapper.

The marriage broke up in 2005 due to possible infidelities and multiple trips that Omar had. Years later, in 2012 Ivy married Xavier Sanchez and they had a daughter, Naiovy Khali Star Sanchez.

This year Ivy has released a new album, “The Way of Queen” which has six songs. The name of the album is also a YouTube documentary that the reggaeton singer has made in order to show a little more of her professional life and get closer to her fans.

