Julissa Calderon was born in 1989 in New York. Of Dominican descent on her mother’s side, she feels very Latina. From a young age, she wanted to shine in the film industry. Julissa is currently an actress and influencer. One of her childhood memories that marked her is related with her own father. He was a racist person who made his own children feel ashamed because of the color of their skin.

©GettyImages Julissa Calderon is seen in Soho, New York City.

From a young age, Julissa has defended and been very proud of being an Afro-Latino woman, and she encourages people, especially her fans and followers, not to have racial complexes. This year, after the murder of George Floyd, Julissa raised her voice even more, joining the Black Lives Matter movement to end racism and fight for equal rights for Afro-Latinos.

On August 13, as Julissa is an example for the Latino community, she was given the opportunity to represent the Youth Awards with Sebastian Yatra. Julissa has been the winner of the award “Influencer with a cause,” which she shares with Ricky Martin. Regarding her film career, she has participated in the Netflix series, “Gentefied,” which is a story that defends Afro-Latinas from the LGTB community.