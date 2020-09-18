Carolina Giraldo Navarro, more commonly known for her stage name Karol G, is a 29-year-old Colombian singer and songwriter. She was born and raised in Colombia, where her career started as she was on the Colombian spinoff of “The X Factor.”

In 2019, she was nominated for the Billboard Latin Music Awards for New Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Songs, and Top Latin Albums. In 2020, she has been nominated for MTV Video Music Awards, Best Collaboration and Best Latin for her songs “Tusa” and “China” and she has won the “Premious Juventud”. When she released the music video for “China” in July 2019, a collaboration with Anuel AA, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna, it was her first music video with over one billion views on YouTube.

Currently, she is in a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. In fact, at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, in April 2019, the couple confirmed their engagement. Karol G is a very proud Colombian woman. She speaks highly of her hometown Medellin and its culture. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Karol G tested positive in July 2020.