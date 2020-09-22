Actress and singer Isabela Merced was born in 2001, in the United States to an American father and Peruvian mother. Spanish was the actress’s first language, and she even struggled to learn English, as she has always considered herself more Peruvian than American.

©@allanface

Isabela Moner changed her stage name to Isabela Merced in honor of her grandmother, someone who has helped her make everything she has a reality. Merced has won a few awards including the 2016 Imagen Awards for Best Young Actor on Television with “100 Things to Do Before High School”, the 2017 CinemaCon Award for Rising Star of the Year, and in 2019, the Young Entertainers Award and Imagen Award for her work in the comedy-drama film, “Instant Family”.

From 2014 to 2017, Merced played the voice over of Kate in the Nickelodeon series “Dora and Friends: Into the City!”. As a singer, she released her first single “Papi” in 2019, later followed by its music video. Most recently, in July 2020, Billboard Magazine has named Isabela Merced as one of the top 15 Peruvian artists. This year she released her debut bi-lingual EP the “better half of me.”

Listen to this multi-talented American actress, singer, songwriter, and performer share her favorite songs ‘apocalipsis’, ‘lovin kind’, and ‘todo esta bien’ from her new debut EP.

