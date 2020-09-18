America Ferrera is an actress born in Los Angeles, California, to Honduran parents. She is currently 36 years old. In 2002, she won a best actress award at the Sundance Festival for her performances in the film “Real Women Have Curves.”

©GettyImages America Ferrera attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences‘ 11th Annual Governors Awards.

In 2006, she starred in the series “Ugly Betty” which broke audience records and managed to win several awards, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy. After this project, America participated in several films, both as an actress and as a producer, like in the case of “Superstore”. America is vindictive, but also with a sense of solidarity. On her social media, we can see numerous publications that show us her active fight against machismo and the defense of Latino interests.

At the 2020 Oscars, she wore a look with which she was able to honor indigenous Honduran women. In 2011, America married Ryan Piers William, an American actor and director. In 2018, they had their first child, Sebastian. In early 2020, they announced the arrival of their second daughter Lucia who was born last May.