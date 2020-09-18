Yalitza Aparicio is a teacher and film actress. She was born in Mexico in 1993. In 2018, she starred in the film “Roma,“ by Alfonso Cuarón, which was nominated for multiple awards, including an Oscar, and it put her name on the map.

©GettyImages Yalitza Aparicio attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Since 2019, she has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and is one of the actresses who defends social struggle, racism, promotes gender equality, and the rights of indigenous peoples. On social media, Yalitza promotes various social causes and encourages people to show solidarity with them.

In 2019, Yalitza was named by Time magazine as one of the ”Most Influential People of the Year.” In 2020, Yalitza has new projects in line for the world of cinema. Just a month ago, she created a YouTube channel that has more than 40 thousand subscribers, in which she talks about personal aspects of her life, which gives rise to reflection.