Zoë Saldaña is an American actress of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. In her childhood, after the death of her father, she moved with her family to the Dominican Republic. At the age of nine, she began to teach dance classes of different styles.

A talent scout gave Saldana the opportunity to shine as a dancer in a film.

Later, she got into the theatrical world in Brooklyn. A talent scout gave her the opportunity to shine as a dancer in a film and since then she went on to star in films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,“ “Guess Who’s Coming Tonight,” and more. In 2009, she appeared in ”Star Trek” and ”Avatar,” which has won her three Oscars and nine nominations. These were two worldwide successes that were a boost in Saldaña’s career.

After her breakup with her fiancé Keith Britton in 2011, with whom she had been together with for 11 years, she went onto date actor, Bradley Cooper. Their relationship lasted for a brief year in 2013. Zoe eventually secretly married the Italian artist Marco Perego in London in 2013. Only close family and friends attended the wedding. To this day, Zoë and Marco have three children. During quarantine, Zoe has shown her sensitive and supportive side, making donations of clothes and food to families who needed help.