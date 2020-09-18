Singer, Gloria Estefan was born in Cuba in 1957 and she is of Spanish descent. She is an outstanding singer, songwriter, and businesswoman. Despite being born in Cuba, she emigrated at a very young age with her family to Miami, due to the triumph of the Fidel Castro Revolution. Since her childhood, she learned to play the guitar and to train as a singer.

©GettyImages Gloria onstage doing what she does best.

She was part of the Miami Latin Boys, a music group which she combined with her psychology studies. At the time, Gloria began to stand out as a vocalist.

Years later, the group changed its name to Miami Sound Machine and they released a single that was a success, called “Renacer.“ In 1979, she married a member of her group, Emilio Estefan, with whom she has two children with. Emilio helped her grow in the music industry, as he later became her producer. She had an accident that almost cost her her life in 1990, in which she broke her vertical spine and led her to spend months in a wheelchair at the height of her career.

In 1992, Gloria performed at the Super Bowl. In 1994, she earned a Grammy for the ”Best Tropical Latin Album.” In 1998, she released the song,“Gloria!” in both English and Spanish, a song known internationally. Gloria Estefan has been and continues to be a world class act. In this last year, Gloria announced her latest project, “Brazil 305” which she defines as a celebration of love in all its versions.