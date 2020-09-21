Anitta, whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, is a Brazillian singer who was born in Río de Janeiro in 1993. She was passionate about music as a child and joined the church choir when she was seven-years-old. She began her music career in 2013, when she signed a deal with Warner Music and debuted the Brazilian pop song “Show das poderosas” which was a huge success in Brazil and reached number one on the Brazil Hot 11 and on iTunes Brazil. The song was also very popular in Portugal where it reached ninth on the music lists.

©GettyImages Anitta at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Anitta is also known for her collaborations with artists like J Balvin, Ozuna, Maluma, Sofia Reyes, Rita Ora, and Becky G. She is a five-time Latin Grammy nominee and has won three MTV Europe Music Awards for ”Best Brazilian Artist.” In her personal life, Anitta married businessman, Thiago Magalhaes in 2017, although the couple separated only 10 months later. However, Anitta has stated that the relationship had been a happy one and they remain on good terms.

In May 2020, Anitta presented her new boyfriend, Gui Araújo, a Brazilian who is known from participating in an MTV reality show in the past. This year, Anitta has showed her most generous side during the global pandemic, helping raise awareness for our planet and sustainable development.