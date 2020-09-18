Danna Paola Rivera Munguia was born in Mexico in June 1995. She’s a Mexican actress, singer, and model. Her career began at the young age of four for “Plaza Sésamo,” the Mexican version of Sesame Street. The producers saw how adorable she was and the huge potential she had to offer.

©@dannapaola Danna is one of the most prominent Mexican influencers.

At the age of five, she was cast in “Rayito de Luz” and then a year later, she landed another lead role in “Maria Belen.” Danna is one of the most prominent Mexican influencers, sharing fashion trends and style on her Instagram, which has reached a total of 27.3 million followers. Her talent and charisma make her appreciated and loved by the Latin-American community.

Her latest hit has been her role in the Spanish Netflix Series, “Elite,” where she has shown a sexier and more daring side of herself. Currently, she is more focused on her music and has put a pause on her acting career.