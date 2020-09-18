Melissa Gonzalez is a midfielder for Team USA with over 150 international appearances. She made her international debut in 2010 and has been part of Team USA in every major tournament. Gonzalez started her career in high school where she led her field hockey team to state championships in 2003 and 2006. Gonzalez also won two Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards in college. With Team USA, she has won gold twice at the Pan American Games.

