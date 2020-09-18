“Six-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Marta Vieira da Silva is one of the most iconic soccer players in the world. Marta is often referred to as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.). In 2018, the Brazilian international became the lone player, male or female, to earn the title of FIFA World Player of the Year for the sixth time. This past summer at the 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, she set a record for most career goals by a single player in the World Cup with her 17th, passing Germany’s Miroslav Klose. She also became the first player, of either sex, to score at five World Cup tournaments.

©GettyImages Marta Vieira da Silva at The Best FIFA Football Awards

Marta an ‘inspiration to women players across the globe’. “”I started playing football when I was 7 or 8 years old. I’m from a very small town and at that time no other girls played football in my town. People said football wasn’t for women and my family shouldn’t let me play. They said I wouldn’t make it, that I wasn’t good enough.”, Marta said. “Today, I want to use my story to empower girls everywhere, to work towards their goal, in whatever area that may be—in sport, in life, in work.” Recently, the Brazil’s Women’s National Soccer Team scored Equal Pay: ’No more gender difference’. The female athletes will receive the same daily rates and prize money as their male counterparts. Finally, Marta is also a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for women and girls in sport. ”