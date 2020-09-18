Dascha Polanco is of Dominican origin and was born in 1982. She spent her childhood in the United States, between Miami and Brooklyn. She studied nursing in school, despite wanting to be an actress from a young age, because she believed that it would be difficult for her because of her weight.

Her fiancé at the time encouraged her to act instead and Dascha signed a contract with the agency Shirley Grant Management, with which she began to appear in television series, such as “Unforgettable” and ”NYC 22.” Dascha’s biggest role so far has been in the internationally popular Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

This series has garnered numerous awards and nominations. Dascha has two children, 18-year-old, Dasany and 11-year-old, Aryam. Rumor has it on social media that she is engaged but Dascha has not revealed his identity.