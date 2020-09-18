Selena Quintanilla is one of the most iconic Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. The queen of Tex-Mex was born in Texas in 1971.

©@selena_q_gt In 1987, she was awarded the ”Best Female Vocalist” and ”Performer of the Year” awards at the Tejano Music Awards.

As a young girl at the age of nine, her singing inspired her father to create a family band. The family would perform in the family‘s restaurant “Papagayos,“ and even when the restaurant closed, they continued performing on street corners and weddings, pretty much wherever they were welcomed.

Her first language was English, but Selena learned Spanish in order to be able to perform Tejano music, a genre which she went onto be known as the “Queen of Tejano.” In 1987, she was awarded the ”Best Female Vocalist” and ”Performer of the Year” awards at the Tejano Music Awards. She later signed with Capitol Records, releasing her album, “Ven Conmigo.”

Selena married her band’s lead guitarist, Chris Perez in 1992. The following year in 1993, her album, “Selena Live” won a Grammy for ”Best Mexican American Album.” Her 1994 her album, “Amor Prohibido” was a also huge hit. The album received a number of honors and was also nominated for a Grammy.

Selena’s life came to a tragic end when she was shot and killed on March 31, 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club. Her memory and music will live on forever.