Clarissa Molina was born in 1991 in the Dominican Republic and she is a model and actress. At the age of 15, she went to live in New York. She participated in several beauty pageants. In 2015, she rose to fame when she won Miss Dominican Republic and later she competed for the Miss Universe title in which she was among the top 10.

©@clarissamolina Forbes magazine gave her great recognition as a “young Latin promise of investments” in 2020.

In 2016, she began working on the program “El Gordo y La Flaca”, which is very popular both in the United States and in Latin America. Molina is also very into the real estate business and as a result, Forbes magazine gave her great recognition as a “young Latin promise of investments” in 2020.

Regarding her love life, Clarissa is very reserved, stating on several occasions that there may be someone but that at the moment she does not want to reveal his identity, as she ensures that they are getting to know each other.