Rosalia is a singer who was born in Barcelona, Spain in 1993. Throughout her life, she has lived between Spain, the United States, and France. From a very young age she became interested in music and began her training at the age of 10.

In 2008, she appeared on a television program called, “Tu si que vales,“ in which she received a lot of criticism, yet she still reached the semifinals of the contest.

Rosalia’s fame exploded in 2016 in Spain, becoming the first Spanish artist to receive a triple number one on the Latin American charts with her album “Los Angeles.” However, this album gained even more popularity after Rosalia’s second album, “El mal querer,” was released. The single “Malamente” from her second album, was a huge success that led her to winning two Latin Grammy Awards.

Since then, Rosalia‘s career kept growing, having a great impact throughout the world for her unique music style, which is a mix of flamenco and trap. As for her love life, she was with the famous Spanish singer C. Tangana, who collaborated with her on the song, “Antes de morirme” which was a big success. In 2020, she released a new song, ”TKN,” that features rapper Travis Scott. The song has been number one on the charts in Spain. In addition, Rosalia has become an ambassador for MAC cosmetics.