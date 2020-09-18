Chiquinquirá Delgado is a model, actress and television host and was born in Venezuela in 1972. She is a former beauty pageant queen in which she participated as a finalist in 1990 for Miss Venezuela and later received the title of, Miss Flower Queen, which opened the path for her modeling career. In 1995, she had her first television appearance in the program “Juego de la OCA.”

©@kiralife.official Chiquinquirá Delgado at her home office.

Since then, she has been a presenter in numerous programs such as, “Mira Quien Baila.” Chinquiquirá is one of the highest paid television presenters in the world. In addition to her appearance in various programs, she has participated as an actress in several soap operas. She married, Guillermo Dávila and they had a daughter together, named Mariaelena . Mariaelena‘s resemblance to her mother is uncanny and she’s following in her mother’s footsteps with her career, having already appeared in several programs and soap operas.



Delgado and Dávila eventually split up and she went on to marry, Daniel Sarcos in 2003 with whom she had her other daughter, Carlota with. Yers, later in 2011, she began dating Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos and in 2014 they married in India.

As an entrepreneur, she has founded Kira Life, which is described as a publication that encourages people to live a healthy lifestyle. She is very active on social media and has more than 4.3 million followers on Instagram.