Actress, singer, video creator, dancer, and model, Lele Pons was born in Caracas, Venezuela in 1996. She moved to the United States at the age of five. Her fame began with the popular app, Vine in 2013 when she was a sophomore in high school, being the first Viner to accumulate one billion views. She later dove into the world of YouTube videos with her own channel, which has 16.8 million subscribers.

Her first single, “Dicen” was released in 2018, and since then she has released several other songs, some she collaborated with other artists on. Pons was also the former host of the singing competition show, “La Voz” in Mexico. She lets her fans get a closer look into her personal life and her daily struggles with mental health on her YouTube docuseries “Life of Lele Pons”, and he podcast, called “Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons.“

She has also played different roles in music videos, from “Summer” by Marshmellow to “Havana” by Camila Cabello. Pons, along was invited to the White House by Michelle Obama to take part in the #BetterMakeRoom campaign, in order to target teens prepared for college. Pons has recently come out with the music video, “Se Te Nota” with Guaynaa, which in three days has garnered more than 5.5 million views on YouTube.