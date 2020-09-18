“Is basketball what you do, or is it who you are?” says Diana Taurasi, the “White Mamba” (a label given to her by the “Black Mamba” himself, Kobe Bryant). Diana Taurasi, regardless of what you call her (the White Mamba, DT, Dee, G.O.A.T., etc.) is the best player in the history of the sport.

Taurasi was born on June 11, 1982. She grew up in Chino, California, where she attended and played basketball at Don Antonio Lugo High School. Taurasi‘s father, Mario, was born in Italy, and raised in Argentina. He has been a professional soccer player in Italy, and played for several years as a goalie. Taurasi’s mother, Liliana, is Argentine. Mario and Liliana Taurasi emigrated from Argentina to the United States before Diana was born. She has an older sister named Jessika.



©GettyImages Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury - Game Three

Turasi was drafted by Phoenix first overall in the 2004 WNBA draft. Taurasi has won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award (2004), three WNBA championships (2007, 2009, and 2014), one WNBA Most Valuable Player Award (2009), two WNBA Finals MVP Awards (2009 and 2014), four Olympic gold medals, (2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016), five scoring titles (2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011), and three FIBA World Cups (2010, 2014, and 2018). She has also been selected to nine WNBA All-Star teams and ten All-WNBA teams. In 2011, she was voted by fans as one of the WNBA‘s Top 15 Players of All Time. On June 18, 2017, Taurasi became the WNBA all-time leading scorer.

In 2020, Taurasi is making a strong case to be this season‘s MVP - again. Incoming WNBA players get younger and more talented by the season, but for 16 years, one constant has remained: Diana Taurasi.