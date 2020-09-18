Eva Mendes is an actress and model was born in Miami in 1974 and is of Cuban descent. She studied marketing at California State University but eventually dropped out to persue acting. The first film in which she participated was in 1998: “Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror.“

After being disappointed with her performance in the film, she hired an acting coach which really helped her career take off. Her best known films include “Hitch” and “The Night is Ours.” In the 2000s, she was one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

©GettyImages Eva Mendes at the 5th International Rome Film Festival

Eva has worked with several brands such as, Avon. She even went onto work with the brand, New York & Co. In 2011, she met actor Ryan Gosling on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines.” The couple is very private and they have two daughters together, five-year-old, Esmeralda and three-year-old, Amada. Eva and Ryan never post any photos of their two together on social media.