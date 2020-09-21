Shakira was born on February 2 in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is a singer, composer, dancer, businesswoman, and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Even as a child it was clear she was a gifted artist and when she was only eight-years-old, she wrote her first song “tus gafas oscuras”, which she dedicated to her father.

In 1988 she participated in a child contest, which she won three consecutive years in a row. She signed her first record deal with Sony Music when she was only 13-years-old. Shakira has received 420 awards in total, including 11 Latin Grammy Awards and three Grammy Awards. She has an estimated net worth of approximately $300 million and is considered the Queen of Latin pop music.

©GettyImages Shakira performing at the Super Bowl LIV

With regards to her love life, she was in a relationship with Antonio De La Rúa for 10 years, which ended in 2010. This was the year that she opened the World Cup in South Africa with the song ”Waka Waka.” One year later, she began dating Gerard Piqué, a player for the FC Barcelona and they have two children together, Milán and Sasha. In February 2020, she starred in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with JLo, where they gave a resoundingly successful performance.