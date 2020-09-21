Demi Lovato was born in 1992 in New Mexico. She is an actress, singer and songwriter. At the age of 10, she began her life as an actress on the children’s show Barney & Friends, a show she starred in with Selena Gomez. Her true rise to fame was in 2008, when the actress was 16 years old, starring in the Disney movie “Camp Rock” along with the Jonas Brothers.

Since then, she has starred in several more Disney hits. At the same time that Demi was making her acting debut, she began to make her first appearances in the music world. One of her greatest hits in the Latino community include “Echame la culpa” sung with Luis Fonsi in 2017. In 2012, she left Disney due to an eating disorder that prevented her from continuing and that resulted in a rehabilitation admission.

©GettyImages Demi Lovato at the 2017 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

“If I‘m able to use my voice to do good in the world then I definitely want to do that.”

After improving her eating behavior, she appeared on “THE X FACTOR”. In 2013, Demi lost her father, Patrick Lovato, which marked a before and after period for her, since she was so close with her family. In 2016, she set an example that you can live a normal and empowered life even when you suffer from mental illness.

In 2018, she was admitted to the emergency room due to an overdose, which nearly cost her her life. In August 2020, she got engaged to Max Ehrich, and the two boast of their idyllic relationship, since, as Demi assured, she had “never felt so loved by someone in her life (apart from her parents)”. Her constant struggle and example of self-improvement, make her a real powerhouse.