Jennifer Lopez or JLo, whose family came from Puerto Rico, was born in 1969 in the Bronx, New York. She is a singer, actress, television and record producer, businesswoman, dancer, perfumer, and choreographer. As an actress, she has earned a total of $35 billion at the world box office with her films, and as a singer, she has sold more than 80 million records in the world.

As for her personal life, she has been married three times, one of them to Marc Anthony, with whom she had her two children, twins Emme and Max. Since 2017, she has been with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and in 2019, they announced their engagement. The athlete and singer are considered one of the most influential couples in the world, having assets of more than 700 million dollars.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

As a model, she has been the image and ambassador of prestigious brands such as Coach, L’Oréal, Guess, or DSW, among others. In addition, JLo’s Instagram account is in the world’s Top 20, with more than 130 million followers at the moment. In February 2020, she starred with Shakira in the halftime show of the Superbowl, held in Miami. Starring Latinas for the first time in history in any Superbowl. Emme, her daughter, also participated.

One of her most recent projects is the creation of a line of cosmetics and makeup products. In 2020, JLo has been a true powerhouse.