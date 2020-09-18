Kay-Lani Martinez is a YouTube beauty influencer and makeup artist better known for her Viva Glam Kay channel. The proud Puerto Rican gained popularity after sharing her detailed, colored, and themed makeup tutorials online.

For Martinez, sharing her culture is a big part of who she is; therefore, she partnered with Latina-owned brand Reina Rebelde to launch a collection inspired by her Puerto Rican heritage.

According to the beauty makeup star, the collection is a mix of “beauty and cultura” and it was inspired in the blue waters of Puerto Rico as well as the pride of the island‘s flag and its people.

The content creator built an Instagram community of over 1 million followers plus a couple hundred thousands more on YouTube. Besides makeup, Martinez also shares skincare tips and how she keeps her beautiful complexion hydrated.

Her hair is also quite iconic; she frequently shares hair care tips and partners with brands that speak to her and are specially formulated for her beautiful curly hair. Martinez is a proud Afro-Latina, and she also uses her platform to highlight social injustices against the Black and Brown communities.