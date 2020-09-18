Jennifer Yepez is an international, New York-based hairstylist known for creating bold, dramatic looks on Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell, Joan Smalls, Salma Hayek , and many more.

Yepez started her styling career braiding hair and working at a salon Ecuador, where her family is from. She started gaining more experience in the United States after she landed a gig to work as an assistant in a runway show and also on editorial shoots thanks to Serge Normant.

Yepez once revealed that after assisting in the backstage, she realized that it was what she wanted to continue doing, so she started helping Orlando Pita, Guido Palo, Luigi Murenu, and Sam McKnight for ten years.

Her work ethic and talent kept opening doors until she caught the attention of high-end brands like Versace, Nars, Dolce & Gabbana, and Céline, which hired her to do hair for the advertising campaigns.

Although Yepez has had the opportunity of working with many celebs, for her working with Salma Hayek has always been her “dream client,” not only because she is also Latina, but because, according to her, Hayek is smart and caring. Yepez was also the former ambassador of the Honest haircare line, the beauty company founded by Jessica Alba.

Currently, the Ecuadorian hairstylist is Kérastase newest celebrity stylist.