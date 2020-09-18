Jesaaelys Marie Ayala Gonzále

Jesaaelys Marie Ayala González is part of the newest generation of beauty influencers and makeup artists using social media to share their exceptional talent.

Besides her makeup looks, Ayala González is also known for being the youngest daughter of Reggaeton living legend  Daddy Yankee  and Mireddys González. Both Jesaeelys and Yankee are continually expressing their love and admiration for each other, even though the music icon and superstar is known for always keeping his family life under the radar.

Thanks to her talent, the Puerto Rican was able to secure a contract as the face of ColourPop Cosmetics and has done the makeup for well-known music figures like Natti Natasha and other beauty collaborations, including hair care products.

Ayala González has an impressive community on social media, and just on Instagram, she has over 900k followers. Her fans usually ask there is any possibility of her launching her makeup brand. Besides beauty, Jesaaelys also shares her passion for fashion.

After losing some weight to better her quality of life and health, she decided to collaborate with brands like Fashion Nova.

The makeup artist and influencer also filmed herself doing fashion hauls featuring brands like Nasty Gal, ASOS, Zara, Converse, and mix and matching high-end brands with thrift buys.

