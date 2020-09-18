Joanna Vargas is dubbed as the queen of the Naturopathic Facial and is today’s it-aesthetician for the hottest celebrities in Hollywood, like Jessica Alba and Karlie Kloss , and also every person wanting to have a fresh and glowing skin that defies aging.

The Mexican-American skin care specialist is the founder and owner of well-known salons located in New York and Los Angeles. Vargas is also known for her one-of-a-kind technique that refines and reshapes while using all-natural ingredients specially formulated to enhance her client‘s beauty.

To make sure everyone can have a piece of her while they are far from her locations, she launched a skincare brand that features 25 products with the same high standards and created using the ultimate technology. For the beauty maven, women’s health and well-being are a priority, and to her, inclusivity is one of her main focuses.

Through her salons, Vargas makes sure to always celebrate women at large and not a particular group of females. For her, every age and ethnicity is a treasure that deserves love and respect.

According to the specialist, for her, what matters the most is that a woman feels good about herself and her skin. For Vargas beauty isn’t something that defines a person, beauty is simply a routine.