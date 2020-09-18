Joanna Vargas

Beauty Icons

Joanna Vargas

For Vargas, beauty isn’t something that defines a person, beauty is simply a routine.

BY

Joanna Vargas is dubbed as the queen of the Naturopathic Facial and is today’s it-aesthetician for the hottest celebrities in Hollywood, like  Jessica Alba  and  Karlie Kloss , and also every person wanting to have a fresh and glowing skin that defies aging.

The Mexican-American skin care specialist is the founder and owner of well-known salons located in New York and Los Angeles. Vargas is also known for her one-of-a-kind technique that refines and reshapes while using all-natural ingredients specially formulated to enhance her client‘s beauty.

To make sure everyone can have a piece of her while they are far from her locations, she launched a skincare brand that features 25 products with the same high standards and created using the ultimate technology. For the beauty maven, women’s health and well-being are a priority, and to her, inclusivity is one of her main focuses.

Through her salons, Vargas makes sure to always celebrate women at large and not a particular group of females. For her, every age and ethnicity is a treasure that deserves love and respect.

According to the specialist, for her, what matters the most is that a woman feels good about herself and her skin. For Vargas beauty isn’t something that defines a person, beauty is simply a routine.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Back to Main Page

Entertainers

Influencers

Fashionistas

Beauty Icons

Athletes

Artists/Authors

Biz/Tech Innovators

Leaders