Monica Veloz, best known as “monicastylemuse” is a 24-year-old Fashion Beauty Blogger from Brooklyn, New York.

Fashion goes way beyond looking the part and Monica ensures that she embodies self-expression and all of the above qualities to be a fashionista. Her Afro-Latina roots and bold personality are reflected in her unique style which encourages others to find their personal style as well.

She lives for the camera which is why she started a YouTube channel in 2013. Since joining the platform, the Brooklyn native has grown to be one of the most popular Afro-Latina influencers, and she puts her identity at the forefront of her online persona, currently, she has over 396k subscribers on her channel and over 350k followers on Instagram.

Monica is all about her family and it’s extremely obvious and refreshing to see. She mentions her family in almost all of her videos and how instrumental they are to her process, journey, and life.

She finds inspiration everywhere; her friends, her followers, Brooklyn street style, and of course, pop culture. She definitely embodies all the qualities to succeed.

She is an Afro-Latina who loves being herself and through that unapologetic presence inspires others to do the same. Be sure to keep up with Monica on all her social platforms so you‘re updated with the latest trends in culture and style to elevate your inner-self.