Rea Ann Silva

Beauty Icons

Rea Ann Silva

Silva invented the popular sponge that makeup lovers are obsessed with.

BY

Rea Ann Silva is a Mexican, Spanish, Irish, and Portuguese descent CEO and the inventor of Beautyblender, the iconic sponge that makeup lovers swear by.

Her product is not just a simple tool to eliminate lines and streaks; her invention is a top-rated product and a phenomenon in the beauty industry. It is reported that her company sells seventeen sponges every minute, despite the many knock-offs currently available on the market.

According to Silva, she used to spend hours cutting sponges in tear shape while she was working as a makeup artist on the set of “Girlfriends.” After realizing other makeup artists and actors used to grab her sponges she thought of the possibility of making her invention a real business venture.

For almost two decades, Silva‘s company and the product have entirely changed the way beauty lovers apply makeup, making her sponge a staple in every beauty bag. In 2019, it is reported that Beautyblender has a revenue of $215 million in retail sales.

The tool has won multiple beauty awards and is currently one of the most searched makeup products. The company is also focused on emphasizing diversity; therefore, Silva launched a collection of foundations in 40 different shades.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Back to Main Page

Entertainers

Influencers

Fashionistas

Beauty Icons

Athletes

Artists/Authors

Biz/Tech Innovators

Leaders