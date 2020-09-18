Alejandra Espinoza rose to fame after winning the first edition of Univision‘s beauty contest, Nuestra Belleza Latina, in 2007.

The combination of her jaw-dropping beauty, charisma, and intelligence opened her the rode to a successful career on tv. When the Mexican-American beauty queen, model, and TV presenter joined the show El Gordo y la Flaca as a correspondent, the Hispanic community gave her a warm welcome, and Espinoza became an ambassador of the Latin beauty.

Espinoza’s ability to be energetic, confident, and compelling took her to become a model and co-presenter at the iconic show “Sabado Gigante” starring Don Francisco. The mom of one left the legendary show after six years and dedicated, in part, to pursue other projects in Los Angeles.

In 2015, Espinoza became an ambassador for Revlon — a cosmetic brand she started using when she was 15 years old. During the campaign she launched a new fragrance, mascara, and matte lipsticks.

In 2019, she became Aveeno’s ambassador and started giving beauty tips on how she uses the brand’s Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer to keep her skin fresh and glowy. In July 2020, the model went back to where everything started, but this time as a host of Nuestra Belleza Latina: El Reencuentro.