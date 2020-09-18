Karen Perez is a first-generation American and the founder of SecondWind. From a young age knew she wanted to work in fashion.

Perez comes from a long line of clothing makers in Latin America and the U.S. Her first job was in the retail business, and she focused on taking courses relevant to Fashion Marketing in college. The designer and fashion stylist has a 15 year-long career but recently went viral when a well-known fashion influencer plagiarized one of her designs.

After her story went viral through Diet Prada, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reached out and instantly became one of her biggest supporters. Perez revealed to HOLA! that she understands the struggles that most immigrants face in the United States; therefore, hearing a powerful woman using her platform to empower people of color touched her.

According to the designer, the best way to support a small business is to reach out to them and give them a platform! Perez believes that it’s more important than ever to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those owned by minorities and lower-income people.

Her brand has gained a lot of social media attention, and she is using the opportunity to amplify voices that need to be heard and uplift other small businesses like her own.