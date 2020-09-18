Denise Bidot was born in Miami, Florida, in 1986. She is of Latino descent on her mother’s side and is known for being the first plus-size woman to debut as a model at New York Fashion Week in 2014.

Bidot says that she suffered bullying for her body during her teens and that she was ashamed of it. However, she always knew that her dream was to become a model.

At 18, she decided to move to California to become an actress. Her decision was not well received and received many negative reviews. One photographer noticed her stunning beauty and saw the potential for professional modeling.

After starting her modeling career in New York, Bidot became pregnant with her daughter Joselyn. With just one month after giving birth, the model rejoined the world of fashion, showing that she is a strong woman and determined to work for her dreams.

The Puerto Rican assures that she loves herself as she is, and it is not strange to see her show off her body with pride on social networks and in advertising campaigns. Bidot has worked as a model for Nordstrom, Forever21, Target, Old Navy, Lane Bryant, Levi’s, Macy’s, etc.

In 2018, she participated as a jury in the Nuestra Belleza Latina contest under the motto “no sizes, no limits, and no excuses.” She is currently in a romantic relationship with rapper Lil Wayne.