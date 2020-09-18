Sofía Sánchez Barrenechea, better known as “Chufy,” was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1985. She is known for being an “It girl” as well as a businesswoman and influencer. Sánchez Barrenechea studied graphic design in her country.

When she finished her classes, she dedicated herself to traveling through various countries to learn English and finally move to New York City. “Traveling with your loved ones is the best way to spend your time and money,” she said to The Tot. Once located in “The Big Apple,” Sánchez Barrenechea began a relationship with the French artist Alexander de Betak, the owner of Bureau Betak.

This company is responsible for decorating significant fashion firms’ stagings, including Dior, Michael Kors, etc. In 2014, they both said ”Yes” in a ceremony held in Patagonia, Argentina. Then in 2017, the fashion influencer and businessman became parents to a girl named Sakura Betak.

The Argentina native is considered one of the most influential women in her country. After her daughter’s birth, she dedicated herself to creating her clothing brand inspired by her travels. Her collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, swimsuits, and blouses.

On numerous occasions, she has been seen with Marta Ortega, daughter of Amancio Ortega, the owner of Zara.