Camara DaCosta Johnson, better known as Yaya DaCosta, is a model and actress of Brazilian and Afro-American descent, born in New York in 1982.

After studying International Relations and African Studies at Brown University in 2004. She has appeared in advertisements for Garnier Fructis, Lincoln Townhouse, Oil of Olay, Radioshack, Seda, Sephora, and Dr. Scholl‘s, and has graced the covers of numerous magazines, including W, Hype Hair, Splash, and Global Modeling. In 2005 she started another stage as an actress after guest-starring in the UPN sitcom Eve.

DaCosta also had supporting roles in the independent films “Honeydripper” and “The Messenger.” In 2015, she became part of the “Chicago Med” series and starred in a movie based on the life of Whitney Houston.

The Latin star kept both of her passions active, and while she acted in film and television, she was also a participant in several music videos.

In 2012, the model and actress began a romantic relationship with film producer Joshua Bee Alafia, with whom she had a son. After three years of relationship, they decided to separate.

DaCosta frequently attacks racism on her social networks and remains firm in her conviction to raise awareness that there is still much work to be done.