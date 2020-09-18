Licett Morillo is a young Dominican woman from a humble family who went from working in a plastics factory to becoming one of the best international models. In 2018 Nileny Dippton, director of the Nefer Agency, met Licett while walking on the street and asked her for a few photos.

The images ended up changing Morillo‘s life after Dippton introduced her to the fascinating world of fashion. When Dippton offered her a job in her modeling agency, the Dominican model rose to prominence in just a few months. Morillo traveled to Milan and did a casting for Prada.

©GettyImages Model Licett Morillo Montero, wearing a black printed top and black coat, is seen outside Paco Rabanne on Day 4 Paris Fashion Week.

The Italian luxury fashion house chose her to close the show, making history as the first Brown model to do so. Following her runway debut with Prada, she has worked as an advertising and runway model for the world’s best brands. Licett Morillo, like other Latina models, is completely breaking stereotypes and ushering in a new era in the world of fashion.

She is currently signed by IMG Models and has walked the runway for brands like Saint Laurent, Valentino, Paco Rabanne, Chloé, and Hermès. She has also walked for Victoria Beckham, Dior, Lanvin, Missoni, Jil Sander, Versace, Max Mara, Alexander McQueen, Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Lacoste, Erdem, Ann Demeulemeester, Oscar de la Renta, and Rodarte.