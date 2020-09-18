Hiandra Martinez was born in the Dominican Republic in 1997. At a young age, she realized she wanted to be a model, but it wasn‘t until she was discovered by Sandro Guzman when her dream started to take shape and become a reality.

Martinez officially started her career when Anthony Vaccarello, a Belgian fashion designer and currently creative director at Saint Laurent, allowed her to walk the show and be part of the brand’s Spring ’17 ads.

The Dominican has been selected among the 50 best models in the world, alongside other fellow Latinx models, she is making history and showing how powerful and diverse the Latin American people are.

The Dominican supermodel belongs to “Next” -- a modeling agency that kept her busy and modeling for Chanel and Valentino. Although she is fulfilling her dreams, Martinez is aware that she belongs to a competitive industry; therefore, she is also focusing on promoting diversity in fashion, especially since most of the models from the Dominican Republic are of Afro-Latinx origin.

It is estimated that at least 40% of the models walking the runways in Paris, London, and Milan fashion shows, are people of color, a substantial number that keeps growing in an industry that needs a lot of change.

Hiandra has just starred on the cover of the famous September Issue of Vogue magazine for Mexico and Latin America in an issue that joins the global #VogueHope initiative.