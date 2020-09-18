Lupita Infante is a rising Mexican-American singer-songwriter with an impressive family heritage and legacy. She is an accomplished and talented artist who happens to be the granddaughter of legend Pedro Infante, an icon of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, and daughter of Pedro Infante, Jr.

Despite the many challenges 2020 has brought, Infante is ready to celebrate the release of the Deluxe Edition of her debut album ‘La Serenata’. Now with 13 songs, this album is a true treasure and a great tribute to ranchera music. From a young age she began in the world of music playing the guitar and singing. Inspired by her father and her grandfather.

©@luinfante Rising Mexican-American singer and songwriter Lupita Infante releases the Deluxe Edition of her debut album La Serenata

In 2017 she participated in “La Voz México” and since then she has been presented with numerous opportunities in the world of music. In 2019, in several interviews she mentions that in her album she refers to female empowerment, since it is not very common to see women singing with mariachi. Lupita’s artistic goal is to keep alive the tradition of Mexican music.