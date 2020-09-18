For 14 years, Angelica Delgado has put in the work. She is from Miami, Florida. Delgado got into Judo because of her father who was a member of the Cuban National Team before defecting. At 29 she is coming to her peak and with a record that includes 4-time Pam Am Championship medalist, 2-time Pan Am Games medalist, five-time National Champion and 16-time World Cup medalist as well as seven times as a World team member, she is on track to make this the best run of her career.

©teamusa.org Angelica Delgado Judo

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, now pushed to 2021, put a wrench in the athlete’s plans, but nothing stops Delgado. The Olympian has been able to keep up with her strength and conditioning. She has been leaning on her Cuban family and hometown for support.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s postponed. The goal kind of remains the same. I just keep that in the back of my mind always that there’s gonna come a time, it’s gonna happen, I’m gonna be on the mat again. I’m gonna be at the Olympics. It’s just gonna take a little bit more time than I anticipated.”

