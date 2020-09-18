Leticia Bufoni at the 2019 Dew Tour Long Beach - Day 2

Leticia Bufoni

Leticia is among the most well-known female pro-skaters and action sports athletes in the world.

Leticia Bufoni e Silva (born April 13, 1993) is a Brazilian professional street skateboarder.﻿ Since leaving Sao Paulo, Brazil for Los Angeles, CA, Bufoni’s been on a mission to get everything out of her skill and strong persona. She has become one of the best-known and most influential action sports athletes in the world.

Bufoni earned 6 straight medals in X Games Women‘s SKB Street (2010-2014) and was back on top at Shanghai 2019. She is also very active on social media, with 2.6 million Instagram followers. Bufoni is the official athlete representative for World Skate, the International Olympic Committee-recognized governing body for skateboarding.

Pro-Skater: Leticia Bufoni in a skateboarding contest in Brazil©GettyImages
“While you can quantify her stable of wins that netted her a Guinness World Records, it‘s Leticia’s imprint and attitude that have been key in transforming women’s skateboarding into a culture, commodity, and creative platform for decades to come,” Nike.
