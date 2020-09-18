Lilliana Vazquez was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas to a Puerto Rican father and a Mexican mother. Vazquez is a first-generation Latinx.

She is an Emmy-Award winning host and TV personality. She is also a trailblazing interviewer, style expert, and author of two books. She was the host of E! Entertainment‘s daily morning shows, “E! News” and ”Pop of the Morning.” She is considered the first and only Latina to hold the role in the show’s 30-year history.

©GettyImages Lilliana Vazquez is seen arriving at MONSE Fall/Winter 2020 Shoppable Presentation during New York Fashion Week.

For the previous five years, Vazquez was a regular contributor to ”The Today Show,” where she shared her expertise with millions of viewers each week, covering the latest in technology, business, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle. As a correspondent for “Access Daily” and “Access Hollywood,” she brings wit and passion to Hollywood’s most-watched red carpets, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes.

This year, in a partnership with Kohl’s, she launched The Outfit Bar, a new guided in-store shopping experience featuring hand-picked looks curated by Vazquez for every occasion.

Focusing her charity efforts on community organizations, Vazquez is most actively involved with the Hispanic Federation, the nation’s premier Hispanic nonprofit organization seeking to support in-need families and advocate on issues such as education, health, immigration, and economic empowerment.

She also embraces and welcomes her responsibility as a role model for others in the Latinx community who aspire to work in fashion and television. She is a powerful voice for the Latinx community with 90k followers on her Instagram.