Mariand Castejon, better known as Yuya, is a Mexican fashion and beauty vlogger. On a regular basis, her 9-to-5 involves talking to more than 40 million followers combined on Instagram and YouTube, attending sponsored events, and sharing her tips on how to look your best.

She has vlogged for more than 10 years since she started her YouTube channel when she was only 16-years-old.

She has published two books and even has a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame for her contributions to the Latino community worldwide.

In March 2016, she was one of seven female YouTube creators who joined the United Nations‘ Sustainable Development Action Campaign, aiming to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”

Her casual demeanor and peer-to-peer recommendation videos have made Yuya one of the most well-known and highest-paid YouTube vloggers in the world, as she is currently the 11th most subscribed YouTuber on the site, the third most subscribed YouTuber from Mexico, and the 2nd most-subscribed female YouTuber. She has over 16 million followers on Instagram and 24.6 million subscribers on Youtube.