Sascha Barboza, better known as Sascha Fitness, was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela. She is a champion of two categories of bodybuilding, she is a successful manager in one of the most complex markets for Latinas, she has her own online company of international reach, and has millions of followers on social media that reaffirm her as one of the most recognized faces of fitness in Latin America.

She is a personal trainer certified by the ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) with studies in sports nutrition from the Spanish Federation of Bodybuilding and a master’s in nutrition fitness. Sascha transformed her passion into her personal business becoming the guru of Venezuelan fitness.

Since the birth of her daughter Avril, Sascha took on a challenge on social media over the course of a year where she lost the weight gained during her pregnancy and also documented each recipe and exercises she did with the purpose to motivate her followers to adopt an active lifestyle, especially after giving birth. After completing her first challenge, she embarked on a new adventure - to be crowned in two categories of the National Physique Committee (NPC) competition.

Sascha has motivated many people to change their lives and achieve their goals.

She is a champion in everything she has aimed to do and is considered a role model for female and Latina entrepreneurship on a global scale. She has over 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.